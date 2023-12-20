Santa Cruz County reporting multiple road closures due to weather and falling trees

CORRALITOS, Calif. (KION-TV): Road closures continue to be an issue in Santa Cruz County.



The county said there have been at least 6 road closures and for people who live on Green Valley Road in Corralitos said road closures are way too often when it rains.

"It happens all the time, I just drive around it." said Sandy Martin, who lives in Corralitos.

On Tuesday night, Santa Cruz County leaders said a tree fell down and brought down wires on Green Valley Rd.

"Recently, in the last series of rain events, we've had a handful of road closures," said Matt Machado, Director for Santa Cruz County Community Development & Infrastructure. "Two nights ago, we had 6 road closures."

Machado said there's still road closures from the winter storms that happened earlier this year.



"The 2023 storm event was 140-million dollars in damage. spring, summer, and fall we've been working feverously to get those sites repaired." said Machado.



Machado said they've completed 120 sites out of 220 and for people like Martin, she said she stays prepares when it rains.



"Plenty of firewood, clean all of our gutters on the house, clean the roads, fill the holes on the road." said Martin.



The county wants to remind people that it's important to stay prepared if you plan on driving in the rain for the holidays. They say it's important to know what roads are open and closed.



To check local road closures in the unincorporated areas click here.