Sunny Days, Cool Nights

High pressure will keep up dry and quiet through the weekend with plenty of sunshine! Clear skies and dry air will mean warmer afternoons, but nights get colder. Along with mostly sunny skies. Saturday morning is likely to be the coldest, both on the coast and inland where all areas will likely be in the 30s or colder! “Colder” will be limited to inland valleys, however.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Friday: Sunny with only a few very thin high clouds passing through. Seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty northerly winds over the hills and breezy conditions elsewhere, calming late.



Overnight: Mostly clear skies with only a few, thin high clouds. Winds will be calm. Temps, chilly. Coastal areas will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. Inland, mid 20s to low 30s. Areas of frost likely.

**FREEZE WARNING**

…from the National Weather Service in Monterey for the southern valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties in effect from midnight tonight until 10AM Saturday.



*Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible.



*Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Pets and livestock can be injured in these conditions. Unsheltered and sensitive people may be harmed by the cold temperatures.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Saturday: Clear and cold in the morning with widespread frost for inland valleys and patchy frost approaching the coast. Then, mostly sunny and slightly warmer with seasonable to slightly warm highs—low to mid 60s for most areas.

*FREEZE WATCH*

… in effect from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. For Southern valleys, and interior mountains of Monterey and San Benito Counties.



*Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 36 possible.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.





Extended: We’ll be a few degrees warmer Sunday morning, but it will still be cold! Expect mostly sunny skies, cold nights, and warm afternoons for most of next week. Clouds and wind will pick up a bit Monday with a passing system and then perhaps again on Thursday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free