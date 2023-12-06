NATO member-to-be Sweden and the US sign defense deal, saying it strengthens regional security

STOCKHOLM (AP) — On the brink of joining NATO, Sweden has signed a defense cooperation agreement with Washington that will allow the United States access to all of the military bases across the Scandinavian country, saying the deal would bolster regional security. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said the deal, signed in Washington Tuesday, “will create better conditions for Sweden to be able to receive support from the USA in the event of a war or crisis.” Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO countries that have not yet formally approved Sweden’s accession bid. New members must be approved by all existing members of the alliance.

