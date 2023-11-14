Farmers in Chualar getting geared up for winter storms

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION-TV): Farmers who work in Chualar are already preparing for the rain that is expected on Wednesday.

Some farmers said the storms earlier this year were so extensive, they missed a lot of work. Earlier this year, Chualar Dump Road got completely flooded from winter storms which forced local farmers like Jose Sanchez to not work, but his manager decided to do something about it this time around.

"They are forming a dam, a levee, so that the water does not affect the fields, so we can work." said Sanchez.

Monterey County AG leaders said they're concerned because they claim not a lot of work has been done along the Salinas river to prevent flooding that they hoped to complete.

"We have existing permits that we have to live within and those don't really accomplish what we're trying to do in that river," said Monterey County Farm Bureau, Executive Director, Norm Groot. "By increasing capacity flow, as well as removing some of the sand bars."

Groot said the only work that has been done on the river is repairing levees by individual landowners that were damaged on their property. And for farmers like, Sanchez, they fear to not be able to work because of mother nature.

"It looks like it's going to be colder, and if it rains, there will be less work, as it affected us earlier this year." said Sanchez.

The Central Coast Water Board said an executive order was allowed for some work to be done along the Salinas River and two growers took advantage. They also said a permit was issued for flood control work to be done along the river.