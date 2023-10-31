Seaside community celebrates Halloween at annual “Halloween Bonanza” event

Seaside’s Oldemeyer Center was packed with hundreds of people for the annual "Halloween Bonanza" event.

“This is a perfect opportunity to celebrate halloween in a safe family-friendly environment," said Seaside Recreation Director Dan Meewis.

Meewis said most of the department's 150 employees were working Tuesday night’s event, including many teens in its Youth Employment Program. Those attending the event got to enjoy activities ranging from carnival games to bounce houses.

“We usually go out trick or treating but with now having a little one it's a lot more like safer to do stuff like this," said attendee Abby Resendiz.

The event also featured a haunted house. Those who put it together say it took about a month to complete, adding that it's not for the faint of heart. There was also a “not scary” option for those not as brave.

As an event that’s been taking place for over two decades, many people in Seaside say they see it as a family tradition.

"Everybody around here is so friendly. It's a tight-knit community and it's great because they always want to host events like this, said attendee Chance Breaux.

Monterey Bay F.C. players always made an appearance to meet those attending the event. Recreation Services says they typically see roughly 300 to 500 people attending each year.