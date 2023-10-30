Marina Police warning families to check candy packaging when kids are out trick or treating 

Ana Torrea, KION

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Salinas man is in jail after being caught with dozens of marijuana edibles that look just like Halloween candy.

The discovery was made after a crash happened at the block of 300 Reservation Road in Marina on Sunday night, around 10:30 pm.

Marina Police said two people tried running away from the scene after crashing into a parked car but the 18-year-old driver and another teenager were caught.

Police identified the driver as Dylan Scott. While searching the car, Marina Police found edibles that looked similar to candy plus psychedelic mushrooms and other large bags of marijuana.

With Halloween tomorrow, family members and parents are concerned. Parents told KION they're being cautious about the places they go to.

Leandro Perez, Jr’s grandchildren will be out trick or treating halloween night. Perez said he loves seeing the kids have fun on halloween. But he is worried the candy they're getting could be laced with other ingredients.

“That's a big concern,” said Perez. “I just heard about that. It's pretty sad if somebody's trying to lace their candy with something. Kids should go out and have a good time and not worry about laced candy.”

In a side-by-side comparison of the Swedish fish candy and what police found, packaging between the Swedish fish candy and Weedfish candy looks very similar. Both are in yellow, and have a blue wave and red fish printed on them.

But there are differences, including the name on the packaging. Also, on that same "Weedish Fish" box-- the packaging states the candy contains THC.

“This is a legitimate package of this type of candy and one of the THC based brands,” said Sergeant Andy Rosas with the Marina Police Department. “They look very, very similar.”

Marina Police is urging families and parents to check the packaging of that candy when the kids come home with those tricks or treat goodies. Police also add that parents should the candy piles because edible candies could get mixed in.

“Pick normal candy,” said Perez. “Don't eat anything that's out of the ordinary.”

Marina Police are urging parents to make sure their kids don't eat the candy while they're still out hunting for treats. Police said if the candy looks suspicious or you're unsure of it? You should throw it out.