PVUSD Migrant & Seasonal Head Start program helping farm working families with child development

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Migrant & Seasonal Head Start program at Pajaro Valley Unified School District has helped agriculture families for years with child development services to accommodate their work schedules.

It provides farmworker families the ability to continue working while their kids get the education they need. The end goal is to help children prepare to start kindergarten.

They offer these services to children between the ages of 2 months to five years of age. Offering Child development centers and Family Child Care Homes, Monday through Friday, 12 hours a day, from May to October.

Elvira Martinez has her two daughters in the Migrant & Seasonal Head Start program.

Her husband is a farmworker who works long hours. The program provides a sense of comfort for her, knowing her kids are getting an education.

"They have received an amazing education and preparing them for the kinder," said Martinez. "And also, I like the way, my family service advocate helps me because I was able to return to school."

The Migrant & Seasonal Program provides comprehensive services to families.

"That includes school readiness, health services, family services, and referral to other agencies," said Angelica Renteria, Migrant & Seasonal Head Start Program Director.

Renteria said the program is federally funded and can help up to 640 children. Renteria also said they hope to get additional funding to help more children, and to expand their licensed childcare homes.

The centers are located at five PVUSD elementary schools and in 42 licensed childcare homes throughout the community.