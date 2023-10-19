Homeless pedophile holds ‘free fentanyl’ sign outside San Fran school, report says

by JACKSON WALKER

SAN FRANCISCO (TND) — A homeless man in San Francisco who holds a “free fentanyl” sign outside a school is a convicted pedophile, according to The San Francisco Standard.

Joseph Adam Moore, 46, is reportedly a convicted sex offender in California’s registry. He was found guilty of forcible unlawful sex in 1997 and committed lewd acts with a child under 14 in 1996, according to The San Francisco Standard.

Moore reportedly currently lives in an encampment across from the Stella Maris Academy, K-8 Catholic school. The encampment reportedly displays signs reading “Meth for stolen items,” “free fentanyl 4 new users” and “thank you corrupt cops.” When The San Francisco Standard asked Moore about the signs, he said they have led to fierce backlash from locals.

"People have threatened my life,” Moore said. “They've driven by, told me to take the signs down and [asked] what am I doing in front of a school and a bunch of stuff.”

Peter Marlow, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of San Francisco, told The San Francisco Standard that school officials are aware of Moore living in the area, but haven't seen his signs.

“I noticed this person is well-established there. They disappeared about a month ago, and now they’ve shown up again,” Marlow said. “I had seen him for the past year before he disappeared, but now he’s back. I don’t know about these signs about fentanyl and all of this.”

The Stella Maris Academy, which is opposed to the signs, is reportedly allowing law enforcement to intervene.

“We don’t want anything of that nature anywhere near our schools, but we want to be able to work with law enforcement to establish the guidelines,” Marlow said. “The school works with law enforcement and city officials to manage unhoused individuals who are perhaps too close to the students. It’s a frequent thing.”

Moore told The San Francisco Standard that his criminal record stems from a deal with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office. He said he was told pleading guilty would result in the conviction being removed if he stayed out of trouble for a year.

“Everything's lies, and there's no bigger lie than the justice system,” Moore said.

When asked if he possesses the drugs advertised on the exterior of his encampment, Moore said, “Yeah, this is actually happening but only because I'm tired. If you guys want to flush the whole world down the toilet, if you guys want to ignore people like me, it’s at your own peril.”