Filipino-American culture celebrated in Salinas at the Paraluman Festival

Filipino culture was on full display Sunday in Salinas at the Paraluman Fil-Am Festival.

The name, Paraluman, is Tagalog for enlightenment. Organizers say this marks the first Filipino festival in the Monterey-Salinas area in about 15 years and they had several goals going into it.

“One of [the goals] is to ignite a fire in generations of Filipinos who feel either a disconnection or a deep curiosity to their culture. The second one being to provide a platform for local AAPI talents," event organizer Athena Ereño said.

Another goal of the event is to educate the public on Filipino’s long-standing history. The event featured a variety of live music, art, and food.

Jouz Aguila traveled all the way from Vallejo to perform with his band at the event.

“It's actually really encouraging seeing a community like this. I was kind of joking with our band earlier, I was like, wow, everyone here looks like me," Aguila said.

The event also featured a variety of traditional Filipino performances, including the Bulaklakan. It’s a dance of floral garlands, dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

Attendees could also visit the various vendors with Filipino-themed items. Many at the event say celebrations like these are incredibly important to passing down the culture’s traditions for many generations to come.

The event was hosted by the Filipino Community of the Salinas Valley in their newly renovated space.