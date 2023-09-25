You can order more COVID-19 tests again

Courtesy: Pixabay

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV)- The California Department of Public Health announced, every U.S household can order four free COVID-19 tests.

People who want another set of tests need to fill out the form with their name and address. There is a limit of one order per residential address. Orders will start shipping out the week of October 2.

Click here if you would like to order more tests.

Public health leaders are also urging people to check the expiration dates on their test kits, as their shelf life has been extended and can be valid for many months after the dates printed.