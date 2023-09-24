Mountain Lion spotted in Marina on Saturday
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said that a mountain lion was spotted on Saturday night and wants the community to be aware of their surroundings.
Police said that they received an unconfirmed report of a mountain lion running across the 470 block of Reservation Road near Lynscott Avenue.
Marina Police wants to remind the community to remind the community if they see a mountain lion to do the following
- Do not run away or turn your back on a coyote or mountain lion
- Attempt to leave the area calmly-If followed by a coyote or mountain lion, make yourself look big by lifting your purse or backpack on top of your head
- Be aware and avoid distractions.
If you happen to see a mountain lion in your neighborhood, you are asked to call Marina Police.