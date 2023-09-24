Skip to Content
Local News

Mountain Lion spotted in Marina on Saturday

Pixabay
By
Published 5:40 PM

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said that a mountain lion was spotted on Saturday night and wants the community to be aware of their surroundings.

Police said that they received an unconfirmed report of a mountain lion running across the 470 block of Reservation Road near Lynscott Avenue.

Marina Police wants to remind the community to remind the community if they see a mountain lion to do the following

  • Do not run away or turn your back on a coyote or mountain lion
  • Attempt to leave the area calmly-If followed by a coyote or mountain lion, make yourself look big by lifting your purse or backpack on top of your head
  • Be aware and avoid distractions.

If you happen to see a mountain lion in your neighborhood, you are asked to call Marina Police. 

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content