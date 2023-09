Karl Cooke, KION Reporter

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at the San Benito County building early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said they got a call of a fire at 440 5th Street around 3:15 a.m. A Sheriff's Deputy said one of the offices was badly burnt.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

