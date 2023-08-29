Skip to Content
News

Monterey County looking to address noise ordinance violations after grand jury report

By
today at 6:36 PM
Published 6:35 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-On Tuesday, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors responded to a Civil Grand Jury Report surrounding the community's noise ordinance.

The board is looking to close some loopholes and reduce the number of noise ordinance violations. Part of the board's response includes looking to close a 24-hour warning period loophole.

The county said progressive fines over a period longer than 24 hours may be more effective as a deterrent. Additionally, some report recommendations have been implemented including extending the noise complaint hotline hours and patrolling areas known for noise complaints and unpermitted events.

Many people in public comment expressed their frustration with noise near their homes. The board also said some of those recommendations require further analysis.

Further analysis set to be completed later this year includes developing a system with CHP to share information about large, possible unpermitted events. They're also analyzing imposing stricter fines and penalties for repeat offenders.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Austin Castro

Reporter for KION News Channel 46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content