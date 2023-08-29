Monterey County looking to address noise ordinance violations after grand jury report

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-On Tuesday, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors responded to a Civil Grand Jury Report surrounding the community's noise ordinance.

The board is looking to close some loopholes and reduce the number of noise ordinance violations. Part of the board's response includes looking to close a 24-hour warning period loophole.

The county said progressive fines over a period longer than 24 hours may be more effective as a deterrent. Additionally, some report recommendations have been implemented including extending the noise complaint hotline hours and patrolling areas known for noise complaints and unpermitted events.

Many people in public comment expressed their frustration with noise near their homes. The board also said some of those recommendations require further analysis.

Further analysis set to be completed later this year includes developing a system with CHP to share information about large, possible unpermitted events. They're also analyzing imposing stricter fines and penalties for repeat offenders.