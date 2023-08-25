Skip to Content
Central Coast CAL FIRE crews helping with fires in Northern California

Courtesy: CAL FIRE BEU

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV)- Several CAL FIRE crews from the Central Coast are helping battle wildfires in other parts of California.

Several firefighters from the CAL FIRE BEU unit were deployed to the Oregon border. A strike team made up of five engines and a team leader started their trip last on August 15. Firefighters there are battling the Happy Camp Complex in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County.

Courtesy: CAL FIRE BEU

So far, the Happy Camp Complex Fire burned 15,972 acres as on Friday morning. Containment is at 11%. The cause of the fire is under investigation

Meanwhile, CAL FIRE CZU is helping firefighters fight the SRF Lightning Complex Fires in Humboldt County. The unit sent a dozer strike team to help with the Lost Fire. The crew left on August 21.

Courtesy: CAL FIRE CZU

The SRF Lightning Complex Fire burned 7693 acres and containment is at 15%.

Ana Torrea

Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KION News Channel 5/46

