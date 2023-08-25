Central Coast CAL FIRE crews helping with fires in Northern California

Courtesy: CAL FIRE BEU

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV)- Several CAL FIRE crews from the Central Coast are helping battle wildfires in other parts of California.

CAL FIRE CZU has sent dozer Strike Team 9178L to #SRFLightningComplex in Humboldt County to support @CALFIRE_HUU. Dozers 1741 & 1743, 4 dozer operators, 3 swampers (driving the tender & supporting the dozer op), and ST leader are fighting the #LostFire. They left unit Monday.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JavCfJS3ld — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 23, 2023

Several firefighters from the CAL FIRE BEU unit were deployed to the Oregon border. A strike team made up of five engines and a team leader started their trip last on August 15. Firefighters there are battling the Happy Camp Complex in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County.

Courtesy: CAL FIRE BEU

So far, the Happy Camp Complex Fire burned 15,972 acres as on Friday morning. Containment is at 11%. The cause of the fire is under investigation

Meanwhile, CAL FIRE CZU is helping firefighters fight the SRF Lightning Complex Fires in Humboldt County. The unit sent a dozer strike team to help with the Lost Fire. The crew left on August 21.

Courtesy: CAL FIRE CZU

The SRF Lightning Complex Fire burned 7693 acres and containment is at 15%.