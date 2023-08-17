Major crash in Santa Cruz sends two people to the hospital, CHP investigating

Courtesy: Google Maps

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday, CHP responded to a major injury crash in the area of Highway 1, just north of North Branciforte Avenue.

CHP said 79-year-old David Warren Barnes of Aptos was driving a 1996 Acura Integra heading north. Meanwhile 43-year-old Juan Muniga Chavez of Palo Alto was driving a white 2015 Toyota Corolla, also heading north but east of Barnes.

Officers said for reasons still under investigations, Barnes crashed in Chavez sending both crashing into the guardrail causing both vehicles to overturn. Barnes was ejected from his car.

CHP said Barnes suffered major injuries while Chavez had moderate injuries. Both were sent to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for treatment. Officers also arrested Barnes on felony DUI.

Investigators believe drugs or alcohol maybe a factor in the crash.