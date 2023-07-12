Two injured in Watsonville gang-related shooting

Watsonville, Calif. (KION-TV) Two teens were shot near Freedom Elementary School on the 200 block of Ross Avenue on Wednesday night, per Watsonville Police.

The victims, who were identified as 14 and 18-year-old males by police, were taken to an area hospital. They are both expected to fully recover.

According to police, the shooting was reported at 7:58 p.m. and is being investigated as a gang-related shooting.

There is currently no suspect information available to release. Anyone who witnesses the shootings is asked to call Detective Rebecca Ramírez at 831-768-3354.