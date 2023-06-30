Working families in Greenfield demand fair treatment in advance of eviction order

GREENFIELD, Calif., (KION-TV) – Residents in Greenfield are concerned, as the owner of the apartments where they live has issued them an eviction notice. Residents showed their discontent Thursday in front of 36 N Properties, demanding answers and better treatment. The landlord also spoke about the tenants' demands.

The feud began when the owner of the apartments, Douglas R. Halley, issued a 60-day eviction notice. This, on the grounds that the properties were in need of immediate remodeling. The properties in question are two apartment complexes, one on Walnut Street and the other on 8th Street.

Residents say they are afraid of not finding affordable housing, and feel that the landlord is looking to get rid of the old leases, so he can rent to people who can afford to pay a higher price.

In response to these accusations, Halley said that he is not looking to harm the families. On the contrary, he wants the apartments to be in a condition suitable for any tenant, and if they are evicted, they will be able to re-apply for the property when it is completed.

Some of them have lived there for more than 15 years and claim that the housing conditions are unacceptable. On several occasions, they asked for renovations and repairs inside the building, but their claims were ignored.

"The doors, the windows to everything inside are not working. Today we have talked to him, that he listens, that he fixes, but I don't want to fix the truth," said Alfonso Lázaro, a resident on Walnut Street.

Residents, receiving no answers, and sought the advice of the Center for Community Advocacy (CCA).

"That's the strategy the company is using. And this bad condition they don't want to fix. So, even so, they are charging the price, just the way the market is," said Jesus Estrada, spokesman for CCA. "And that's the strategy that I want to share and it's known that's what they're using to evict tenants who pay less and hire new tenants who pay more."

The owner of the units said the homes are now almost 80 years old and in need of immediate reconstruction, which is why he made the decision to issue an eviction notice. He also added that the units needed to be remodeled with new technology to avoid high electricity or other utility costs.

The four parties involved are:

Center for Community Advocacy (CCA) Residents of the Walnut and 8th Units Douglas R. Halley (Property Owner) 36 N Properties

Halley, owner of the properties, hired the agency 36 North Properties Inc., to manage these homes. Residents addressed all communication through this company. However, in April, CCA got involved as an intermediary for the residents, and it was from that point that disagreements began.

"We have always been responsive to our tenants' concerns and questions about their units," Halley said. "We have full-time remodeling and repair crews who are always available. It wasn't until CCA stepped in that tenants stopped going through us for repair requests and have been routing them through them."

CCA legal representation, argued that the tenants have rights to claim, as they cannot be evicted overnight.

"They presented 60-day notices to the families of the apartments in the worst condition, but they say they have to remodel them," said Natalie Herron Dean, legal representative at CCA.

“But the problem, the reason, is that they never maintain the apartments. And now, instead of maintaining them, they're trying to kick people out, and then they raise the rents. And it feels very much like a solution to, you know, the law, because right now there's a just cause eviction law and you can't evict people for any reason. The landlord, even though he collects rent, also has a responsibility to maintain these livable conditions. “ Natalie Herron Dean, legal representative at CCA.

The residents made the following demands, to which the owner agreed to show the interior of the houses and answered these accusations.

CCAResidents at Walnut & 8th 36 N PropertiesDouglas R. Halley POOR CONDITION OF THE APARTMENTS THE APARTMENTS ARE GRADUALLY BEING RENOVATED 60-DAY EVICTION ORDER THEY MUST EVICT THEM BECAUSE IT IS NOT SAFE FOR THE FAMILIES TO BE THERE DURING THE RECONSTRUCTION. HIGH UTILITY COSTS, AND DEMAND TRANSPARENCY IN TERMS OF CHARGES. UTILITY SERVICES ARE CHARGED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TOWN OF GREENFIELD REGULATIONS.

The electric and other utility bills had been presented to residents in a single amount via text message. To this, the residents asked for a breakdown of the costs of each utility, finding that some electric bills were being charged as much as $150 per household.

In the City of Greenfield they send us a complete Bill that has garbage, sewer and water on one Bill? Then there they explain to you this between your garbage, this is from your water and your sewer, but it comes in one Bill and that's why our system is how we share to our tenants Jessica Torres, application specialist and interpreter for 36 N Properties.

Utility billing system according to the City of Greenfield

Unlike other cities in Monterey County, the City of Greenfield offers a portal that shows a single utility bill already included in the rent. 36 N Properties explained that for this reason, their billing regulations had to adapt to what the city dictated.

The owner also assured that evicted families are not subject to paying the last month's rent and have been given additional compensation to help them find housing.

Halley says he has been renting to farm families since the 1970s, and this is the first time anyone has been unhappy with his management. On the other hand, residents feel there is a lack of communication and transparency to get a fair deal.