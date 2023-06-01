Skip to Content
Major power outage on Monterey Peninsula, more than 5000 customers affected

Ana Marie Torrea
Published 8:49 AM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E is reporting a major outage on the Monterey Peninsula. Neighborhoods in Castroville, parts of Marina, Salinas and Moss Landing are without power.

People in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Monterey, Pacific Grove, and Pebble Beach are also without power.

According to the PG&E website, there is not estimated to for restoring power.

PG&E said it is investigating the cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ana Torrea

Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KION News Channel 5/46

