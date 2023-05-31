Earthquakes end long road skid with 1-0 victory over Sounders

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored out of the gates in the second half and Daniel de Sousa Brito made it stand up as the San Jose Earthquakes snapped a 14-match winless skid on the road with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

Ebobisse ended a scoreless match when he took passes from Rodrigues and Cristian Espinoza in the 48th minute and scored his sixth goal of the season.

Daniel, as the Earthquakes goalkeeper prefers to be called, finished with eight saves to earn the clean sheet. Stefan Frei saved two shots for the Sounders, who have lost three of four at home after a 10-match unbeaten run.

The Earthquakes (6-5-4) beat Seattle (8-6-2) for a third straight time. San Jose’s seven road wins in Seattle are the most by any opponent. The Earthquakes came into the match 0-10-4 in their previous 14 matches away from home.

Seattle entered play with a one-point lead over St. Louis City and defending champion Los Angeles FC atop the Western Conference standings. The Sounders had 26 points through their first 15 matches for a league-high seventh time since joining the league in 2009.

Seattle remains home to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to play Austin FC on Saturday.

