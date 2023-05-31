Deadly crash kills one and injures two near Pescadero on Highway 1

Two people are dead after a fatal crash on Highway 1 near Pescadero with both vehicles ending up in a shallow lagoon after the crash.

It happened at Bean Hollow Road around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

CHP says the 2 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 60s suffered major injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. She is the only survivor of the crash.

There is no information yet on the third victim.