Sea otter pup reunited with mother in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Office of Spill Prevention and Response said they reunited a sea otter pup with its mother last week.

After attempting to reunite the two failed from the shore the Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol readied a boat. The mother then immediately responded to the pup's vocalization and reunited with her child.

OSPR reminds people that if they see a marine mammal that appears to be struggling, do not pick it up. Call The Marine Mammal Center at 415-289-7325.