Israel tensions ease as Netanyahu pauses judicial overhaul

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s rival political factions have agreed to begin negotiations after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused a controversial judicial overhaul plan that had triggered unprecedented street protests and a spiraling domestic crisis. The sides were scheduled to meet late Tuesday. But compromise appears elusive as the standoff remained the same: a dispute over the fundamental issue of what kind of country Israel should be. Netanyahu’s allies want to weaken a judicial system that they say is liberal and overly interventionist. His opponents say the plan, which would give Netanyahu power over the appointment of judges, could weaken a system of checks and balances and push the country toward authoritarianism.

