today at 11:46 AM
Published 11:42 AM

Monterey Bay F.C. hosting storm relief donation event on game day

Monterey Bay F.C.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Bay F.C. is joining ALL-IN Monterey County and Signs By Van to help with storm and flood relief to affected local communities.

During game day on Saturday, March 18, people can bring items to two drop-off locations at Cardinale Stadium (the general parking lot and the prepaid/VIP parking lot). The donations will be accepted from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The following items will be accepted:

  • NEW underwear and socks (all sizes)
  • NEW sports bras (all sizes)
  • Warm gloves and rubber gloves
  • Sleeping bags (new or excellent condition)
  • Tents in good condition
  • Paper towels and sponges
  • Bleach, Pinesol, dish soap and multi-purpose spray cleaners
  • Laundry detergent
  • Garbage bags
  • Personal toiletries
  • Diapers (all sizes) and baby wipes

For more info, click here.

Katie Nicora

Katie Nicora is the Dayside Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

