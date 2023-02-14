CSUMB Students React to Michigan State Shooting

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): Students at California State University Monterey Bay experienced many overwhelming emotions after the mass shooting that took the lives of three students at Michigan State University last night.

David Ledesma is a senior at CSUMB. He's not shocked with what happened, and even though he feels safe at CSUMB, he said he plans to advocate on gun reform here on the Central Coast.

"With my student leadership position, um, I'm taking this to heart because I feel very invested in what student's affect," Ledesma said. "What the student's feel every single day on campus, I'm in a unique position and I can bring issues to stockholders and I will definitely be doing so.

CSUMB police officials would also like to remind the public that they teach safety methods to keep the learning community safe.

"We teach a method called; run, hide and fight and have prepared videos that's online and available for review." said CSUMB University Police, Sgt Yvonne Gorden.

That video teaches methods to respond when there is an emergency.

CSUMB officials said they have councilors and members of the care team willing to support students, and there is also safety drills and videos online.

When there is a tragic incident, therapists want to remind people to engage in healthy activities to coax with their emotions.

"It's very important to exercise," Family & Marriage Therapist, Claudio Silva said. "To go to a place where you meet with friends that you can take your mind, your thoughts out of your mind."

Officials want to remind students at CSUMB that there are safety measures and support available to them on campus.