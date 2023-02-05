South Main Street closed down following a crash involving a police car

Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) -- San Joaquin and South Main Streets are closed headed toward Old Town Salinas, following a crash that damaged a Salinas Police car.

This is near the area of the Lucky Supermarket and CVS Pharmacy.

Scene photos of officer-involved crash on San Joaquin and South Main Streets in Salinas.

Photos from the crash showed that both cars had its airbags deployed. The black SUV involved took on most its damage toward the front of the car. Which resulted in a completely smashed in bumper and headlights.

Images of the squad car showed that it was possibly T-boned at the passenger's side door and mirror.

Salinas Police on scene said that the officer involved was responding to reports of a fight, that broke out a few streets away, when the crash happened.

Both firefighters and an ambulance responded to the crash, but we have confirmed that nobody was hurt.

Crews worked to clear the debris from the scene.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.