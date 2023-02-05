7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes central Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early Monday and was followed by another strong temblor. Information on potential damage or casualties was not immediately available.

The quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi.

It was centered 18 kilometers (11 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later.