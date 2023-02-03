Japanese prime minister’s aide leaving over LGBTQ remarks

TOKYO (AP) — A senior aide to Japan’s prime minister is being dismissed after making discriminatory remarks about LGBTQ people. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Saturday that Masayoshi Arai, a secretary at his office, was being dismissed after Arai recently told Japanese media he did not like seeing LGBTQ people. Arai retracted his comments and apologized on Friday. Kishida said the remarks run counter to the administration’s position on promoting diversity. Kishida said action against Arai is inevitable but did not provide further details, meaning Arai may leave voluntarily. Prejudice against LGBTQ people, racial groups, women and other nationalities persist in conformist Japan. Various Japanese officials have resigned over comments that have landed them in trouble.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.