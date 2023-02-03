Skip to Content
today at 1:15 PM
Greenfield Police need photos or video of armed robbery at St. Charles Place

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) Greenfield Police said they need the public's help searching for two armed robbery suspects for a theft that occurred on Jan. 28.

Police said the armed robbery occurred at about 11:09 p.m. near 2 St. Charles Place. Police are asking anyone with photos, video, or information to notify them.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males. Police said they were last seen running towards Subway.

One suspect is 5'8, thin build, wearing all black, black face mask, armed with a handgun, said police. The other suspect is 5'10, wearing all black, black mask, and white gloves.

People can submit evidence, here.

Ricardo Tovar

