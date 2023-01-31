Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 30.2 points per game, with 89 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James three more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any more games, he would be on pace to break the record Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

James’ latest game: He scored 28 points Tuesday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 129-123 overtime victory at New York.

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

By The Associated Press

