Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee concludes

Santa Cruz COE

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Office of Education hosted the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee Saturday at UC Santa Cruz.

The two divisions include the Elementary (Grades 4-6) and Junior (Grades 7-9). The top two spellers from each division will represent Santa Cruz County in the California State Spelling Bee.

lementary DivisionGrades 4-6
PlaceNameSchoolNumber incorrect
1stLiesl HildebrandBayview Elementary-3
2nd
Ihan Kang		Westlake Elementary-5
ThirdAria MenonMountain Elementary-7
Left to right: Liesl Hildebrand, First Place; Ihan Kang, Second Place; Aria Menon, Third Place
Junior DivisionGrades 7-9
PlaceNameSchoolNumber incorrect
1stSky ZeltserGateway School-11
2ndRyan ReppAptos Jr-16
ThirdCooper NelsonAptos Jr.-19
Left to right: Cooper Nelson, third place;  Ryan Repp, second place. Not pictured: Sky Zeltser, first place.
