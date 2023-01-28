Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee concludes
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Office of Education hosted the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee Saturday at UC Santa Cruz.
The two divisions include the Elementary (Grades 4-6) and Junior (Grades 7-9). The top two spellers from each division will represent Santa Cruz County in the California State Spelling Bee.
|lementary DivisionGrades 4-6
|Place
|Name
|School
|Number incorrect
|1st
|Liesl Hildebrand
|Bayview Elementary
|-3
|2nd
Ihan Kang
|Westlake Elementary
|-5
|Third
|Aria Menon
|Mountain Elementary
|-7
|Junior DivisionGrades 7-9
|Place
|Name
|School
|Number incorrect
|1st
|Sky Zeltser
|Gateway School
|-11
|2nd
|Ryan Repp
|Aptos Jr
|-16
|Third
|Cooper Nelson
|Aptos Jr.
|-19