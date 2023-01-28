Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee concludes

The two divisions include the Elementary (Grades 4-6) and Junior (Grades 7-9). The top two spellers from each division will represent Santa Cruz County in the California State Spelling Bee.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Office of Education hosted the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee Saturday at UC Santa Cruz.

