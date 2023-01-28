Fans hang 49ers shirt on Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PEN (KION-TV)- The City of Brotherly love is set to be a war zone Sunday with an online trip to the Super Bowl. The 1st seeded Eagles host the red-hot 49ers on a 12-week winning streak.

49ers fans have already arrived in preparation for the game and are letting Eagles fans know it. Philly icon Rocky Balboa's statue was draped in a 49ers shirt.

The nearly 9-foot-tall statue was commissioned in 1980 by Sylvester Stallone, who has played Rocky in nine films. The statue was a prop in "Rocky III," released in 1982. Stallone donated the statue to the city when the movie's production was finished.