Spain: Police raid home of suspect in church machete attacks

ALGECIRAS, Spain (AP) — Spanish police have raided the home of a 25-year-old Moroccan man held over the machete attacks at two Catholic churches the previous day that left a church officer dead and a priest injured in the southern city of Algeciras. Spain’s interior minister said that police searched the suspect’s home on Thursday to “determine the nature” of Wednesday night’s attacks. A National Court judge is investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism. The minister said that investigators don’t think anyone else was involved. Witnesses said that a machete-wielding man jumped on the altar of a church before chasing a sacristan outside and inflicting mortal wounds.

By SERGIO RODRIGO, JENNIFER O’MAHONY and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.