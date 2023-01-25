Armed and dangerous man wanted for beating man with brass knuckles and pulling out gun in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police are searching for a Prunedale man they say is armed and dangerous who attacked an employee of a local business without provocation on Jan 20.

Marina Police said they responded at around 9:38 a.m. to the 32000 block of Dunes Drive. They learned that an employee of a business had been approached by the suspect and punched in the stomach.

The suspect, later identified as Miguel Ramirez Barajas Jr., a 38-year-old from Prunedale, was identified as the suspect. Ramirez Barajas Jr. allegedly continued to beat his victim after putting on a set of brass knuckles and hitting him in the face twice.

He then pulled out a metal pole off teh ground and struck his victim in the legs, said police. After the assault, he pulled out a gun from his waistband and began manipulating the slide in front of the victim before running off.

Police said the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Miguel Ramirez Barajas Jr. is wanted and was last seen driving a dark-colored 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with a California license plate 73125N1. He is considered armed and dangerous because he assaulted an employee without provocation.

Miguel Ramirez Barajas Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, felon possessing a firearm, and brandishing a firearm, said Marina Police.