1st small modular nuclear reactor certified for use in US

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT
Associated Press

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States’ first small modular nuclear reactor. The rule that certifies the design was published Thursday in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license. The U.S. Energy Department says this “equips the nation with a new clean power source to help drive down emissions across the country.”

