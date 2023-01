GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they received reports of a suspicious person on the 100 block of 10th Street Tuesday at 4:30 a.m.

Officers from King City, Soledad and Gonzales arrived with Greenfield Police and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives of the South Monterey County Task Force were called in and are continuing their investigation. There are no further details.