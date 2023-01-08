Monterey County issues evacuation orders for Carmel River area and Arroyo Seco Road

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. – (KION): UPDATE ON JAN. 9, 2023 AT 8:36 AM: Here are the following areas in Monterey County that are currently on Evacuation Orders by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

To check if your area is under evacuation orders check here.

EVACUATION ORDERS

An evacuation order has been issued for areas of the Pajaro Community effective immediately. The order includes the following zone: Zone B-001a: South of Riverside Rd; North of San Juan Rd; East of Reiter Berry Farms; West of Murphy Crossing Rd. Click here to view evacuation zones, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's office.

Residents who are living near the Carmel Lagoon. Carmel Valley Road between Rancho San Carlos and The Preserve Golf Club.

Residents who live on Carmel Valley Road just west of the Golf Course are also being evacuated.

In Arroyo Seco, people who live on Arroyo Seco Road along Millers Ranch, Sycamore Road to Reliz Canyon and Elm Avenue are being asked to evacuate.

UPDATE ON JAN. 8, 2022 AT 9:30 PM: Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park and Rancho Salinas Mobile Home Park in Salinas have been issued evacuation warnings on Sunday night.

ORGINAL STORY

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has sent out evacuation warnings for several different areas ahead of Monday’s atmospheric river-driven storm.

Over 1,000 people in North Monterey County along the Pajaro River are under the county’s flood warning. Furthermore, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for the Carmel River on Monday. People in Carmel Valley should be ready to evacuate to higher ground.

Evacuation warnings are issued for people living near the River Fire burn scar, according to Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto.

For resources and a map of all “county” issued evacuation warnings click here.