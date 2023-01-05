Skip to Content
Over 43,000 without power on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that at least 43,282 people are without power on the Central Coast Thursday.

27,074 are without power in Santa Cruz County, 15,170 are without power in Monterey County and 1,038 people are without power in San Benito County.

On Wednesday the total number of people without power was 45,012.

Santa Cruz County had 13,962 without power, Monterey County had 27,410 without power and San Benito County had 3,640 without power.

PG&E does not have an estimate for power to return.

Ricardo Tovar

