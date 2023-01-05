￼New evacuations issued to Carmel-By-The-Sea
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)- An evacuation warning has been issued for areas of the Fourth Addition neighborhood and Carmel Point effective immediately, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. The area’s includes: East of Valley View Avenue -South of Santa Lucia Ave -West of Rio Rd -North of Dolores St/ 14th Ave/17th Ave. Click here to see the evacuation map: https://bit.ly/3Za0Xc0 The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office says to quote: “Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued. Gather essential items now to be ready to go. If you feel unsafe, do not wait for an evacuation order, leave immediately. Check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of this alert.”