PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV) Saturday evening at 10:49 p.m., an earthquake registering 4.0 shook parts of south Monterey County. This, after a 3.2 magnitude struck the same area at 10:19 p.m.

The 4.0 quake’s epicenter was 6 miles NW of Pinnacles, with a depth of 2.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

There are reports of people feeling the quake in Hollister and Soledad.