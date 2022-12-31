Highway 1 along Big Sur coast closed after multiple rockslides

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- There is currently a full closure of Highway 1 after multiple reported rockslides, per Caltrans.

Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County. There is no estimate for reopening.

Highway 1 was initially closed late Friday after a slide at PM 32, just south of Esalen. Caltrans is sending maintenance crews to perform daytime storm patrol within the closure and are working to clear small debris from multiple slip outs in the roadway.

Debris is expected to be cleared tomorrow behind Paul's Slide, where it has reached the top of concrete barriers, according to Caltrans.