Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:18 AM

Highway 1 along Big Sur coast closed after multiple rockslides

Caltrans District 5

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- There is currently a full closure of Highway 1 after multiple reported rockslides, per Caltrans.

Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County. There is no estimate for reopening.

Highway 1 was initially closed late Friday after a slide at PM 32, just south of Esalen. Caltrans is sending maintenance crews to perform daytime storm patrol within the closure and are working to clear small debris from multiple slip outs in the roadway.

Debris is expected to be cleared tomorrow behind Paul's Slide, where it has reached the top of concrete barriers, according to Caltrans.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content