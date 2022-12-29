Three teens contacted during Greenfield traffic stop, ghost gun and illegal marijuana found

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested one teen and cited two other teens during a traffic stop in Greenfield Wednesday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on the 400 block of El Camino Real. Police said all occupants were from Salinas, dressed in gang attire and in possession of illegal marijuana, said police.

Police found a ghost gun under the driver's seat, as well as marijuana. He was taken to Monterey County Jail.

Isaac Garcia, 18, was the driver and was arrested for the loaded ghost gun, said police. An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were also cited for illegal possession of marijuana.