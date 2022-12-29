Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:09 PM

Three teens contacted during Greenfield traffic stop, ghost gun and illegal marijuana found

Greenfield Police

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested one teen and cited two other teens during a traffic stop in Greenfield Wednesday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on the 400 block of El Camino Real. Police said all occupants were from Salinas, dressed in gang attire and in possession of illegal marijuana, said police.

Police found a ghost gun under the driver's seat, as well as marijuana. He was taken to Monterey County Jail.

Isaac Garcia, 18, was the driver and was arrested for the loaded ghost gun, said police. An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were also cited for illegal possession of marijuana.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content