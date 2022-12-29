Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter announced it would discontinue night kennel service for public use beginning Dec. 30.

This comes after the shelter was awarded $14,000 from a Best Friends Animal Society grant. After accepting this money, the shelter had to commit to implementing new skills, programs, and protocols to increase positive outcomes.

They also had to, "allocate appropriate time for any staff members involved in the mentorship to work with the peer mentor team selected by Best Friends Animal Society."

After an initial meeting with their designated peer mentor team, the County of Santa Clara Animal Services, the night kennels were identified as an area of "overall ineffectiveness and outdated, inhumane practices."

On Dec. 5, a resolution was brought before City Council to authorize an agreement between the City of Hollister Animal Shelter and Best Friends Animal Society. After a presentation was presented before the council, the closure of the Hollister Animal Shelter's night kennels was approved.

Anyone with night-related animal emergencies is encouraged to call 911.

The Hollister Animal Shelter is located at 1331 South Street and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.