Deputies: South Monterey County man being held on $25 million bail for molesting teen

Monterey County Sheriff's Office

LOCKWOOD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man in his home on Lockwood-Jolon Road Wednesday for alleged sexual molestation of a minor charges.

Michael David Paulsen, 60, was arrested after deputies were made aware of sexual assault allegations against him in October. An interview with the victim and further investigation showed evidence that Paulsen had molested her when she was between the ages of 13 and 17.

Paulsen was arrested as sheriff's deputies searched a warrant at his residence.

Paulsen was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated sexual assault, including rape of a minor, kidnapping with the intent to commit lewd and lascivious acts of a minor, oral copulation of a minor, sexual penetration with a foreign object, and lewd and lascivious acts of a minor.

His bail is set at $25 million, per deputies.

