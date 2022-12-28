Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family has helped identify a 25-year-old man from North Hollywood that died in a crash on Christmas eve on Highway 152 east of Lovers Lane.

Family says Azriel Avila was driving home from work when he was killed in the crash. According to California Highway Patrol, this incident occurred at 5:55 a.m. when the weather was cool and clear.

Photo courtesy of Janelle Montaño via Gofundme.

"Azriel was a honest, hard working, and loving person with a goofy personality. He leaves behind a loving mother, father, brother & sister, as well as his amazing nieces and nephews," said his sister Abby Avila in a gofundme post.

CHP has also released its preliminary investigation on the crash. They say a 25-year-old John Doe drove eastbound on Highway 152, east of Lovers Lane when crossing over the solid yellow lines for an unknown reason.

This resulted in the front left side of the 2004 Toyota striking the left side of a 2020 Volvo going westbound on Highway 152. The Toyota then traveled off the south road edge of the highway and came to a rest on its wheels in a southern direction, said CHP.

The Volvo, driven by a 53-year-old man from Tulare, continued going westbound and stopped on its wheels facing southwest and blocking the eastbound lane.

Good Samaritans stopped to aid the people involved and called 9-1-1. However, according to CHP, the 25-year-old died of his injuries from the crash.

Officers are unsure if alcohol or drugs factored in the crash. Both parties were wearing safety equipment during the crash, per CHP.

CHP says their report is preliminary, and facts could change once their final report has been submitted.

CHP has not identified the victim of the crash and said the coroner would do so when the next of kin is notified. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner will be handling the autopsy.

A gofundme has been set up to help with funeral costs for Avila, and you can donate here. He will be buried next to his older brother in Glendale, per the family.