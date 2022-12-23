Doctors warn of tripledemic ahead of holidays 

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- With Christmas two days away, doctors want to warn people that three respiratory diseases are still out there.

"Right now, our doctors are having to deal with not only COVID, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus," said Doctor and CEO of Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas, Maximiliano Cuevas. "We've seen an uptick in that as well."

Dr. Cuevas said after the Thanksgiving holiday, there was a 7-8% increase in these three respiratory viruses, most of the cases were COVID-19.

Doctors said the number of infections could increase after the Christmas holidays.

"Handwashing, critical. A lot of us shake hands with people, and if we do, definitely wash your hands continuously," said Cuevas.

Dr. Cuevas also said that testing and immunization had dropped this past year in the 13 "Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas.

People like Aurelia are excited to celebrate with their families and are well prepared to stay safe during these holiday gatherings.

"We are wearing face masks, and we have hand sanitizers and all that stuff," said Aurelia.

Health experts want to remind people to stay vigilant and to get tested after the holidays.