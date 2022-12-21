Skip to Content
Free toy distribution event planned for Salinas Thursday morning

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Elementary School District families are encouraged to stop by Boronda Meadows School on 915 Larkin Street Thursday morning for a free toy giveaway event.

The Braxton Stuntz Foundation sponsors the event and will donate toys that were put in barrels placed throughout Monterey County. The hope was to get 2,000 toys for the Dec. 22 event.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. or until toys run out. The event is for families with children in the Salinas City Elementary School District.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

