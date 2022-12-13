GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man dragged during hit-and-run in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Video was circulating social media after a graphic hit and run sent a man to the hospital Monday morning.

The video that takes place near the parking lot of the Subway on South Main Street shows a fight break out between two people. One of the people involved goes back into his white Sedan at the Subway parking lot while the man he was fighting follows him.

The pursuing man is then run over and dragged across the parking lot.

Salinas Police said the man hit was taken to Natividad Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Salinas Police said they have made no arrests as of yet. We are waiting for further comment from the police.