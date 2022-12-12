Fees to increase at Los Padres recreation sites in 2023

SOLVANG, Calif. (KION-TV)- U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday that fees would increase at 33 campgrounds and one day-use sites.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, individual campsite fees will increase to $10 per night, and group campsites will increase between $25 and $50 per night depending on the site capacity, said the USDA.

The entrance fee for the Pfeiffer Beach Day Use Area in the Monterey Ranger District will go from $12 to $15. Fees at the other 15-day-use sites in Los Padres will stay at $10 per day. A $2 per night increase for reservations on weekends and holiday periods will also be put in place.

U.S. Forest Service officials said this increase would offset rising operational costs over the last six years, due to inflation spikes, fuel costs, and the rise in California's minimum wage to $15.50 an hour.

The additional fees will be used to cover "facility improvements, fund ongoing maintenance of these sites to the high level expected by the public and address annual operation and maintenance needs," according to forest officials.

Reservation fees made and paid for before Dec. 31, 2022, will be honored until the fee increases go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

