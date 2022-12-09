Old Fisherman’s Wharf extends outdoor dining through 2023
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Outdoor dining became a staple for restaurants during the pandemic across the country, Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf being no different.
The California Coastal Commission announced Friday that they extended the wharf's outdoor dining permit through Dec. 2023. The commission said that former Mayor Roberson submitted a letter asking for an extension on Oct. 21, 2022.
We also want to thank the various Wharf business owners and members of the public who reached out to us. We are heartened by the strong sense of community stewardship around this important public asset and recognize its key contribution to the City’s history and identity. We also acknowledge the present difficulties that Wharf businesses continue to face with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the seasonal surge in other respiratory illnesses, and we fully understand the role that outdoor dining plays in navigating this challenge. We would like to express our strong support of the City and Wharf businesses as local partners during this time.California Coastal Commission