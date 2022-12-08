Skip to Content
SPCA Monterey County looking for owners of stray horse found in Aromas

SPCA Monterey County

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County is looking for the owner of a mare found in Aromas on Dec. 1.

According to SPCA Monterey, the bay mare was found between Graniterock and Livestock 101 but was not known by the workers at Livestock 101.

The mare is currently at SPCA Monterey County while they search for the owners. They say the horse is around 6-10 years old.

They are unsure of how long she was on her own.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to the SPCA at 831-373-2631. The SPCA said they are also caring for 17 rescued horses and other pets.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

